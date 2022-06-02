Vaswani Ind Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 119.82 crore, up 15.08% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 119.82 crore in March 2022 up 15.08% from Rs. 104.11 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.36 crore in March 2022 up 99.55% from Rs. 1.68 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 7.20 crore in March 2022 up 37.14% from Rs. 5.25 crore in March 2021.

Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 1.12 in March 2022 from Rs. 0.56 in March 2021.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 19.45 on June 01, 2022 (NSE) and has given 37.46% returns over the last 6 months and 46.24% over the last 12 months.