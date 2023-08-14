English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vaswani Ind Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore, down 10% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:34 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:

    Net Sales at Rs 93.55 crore in June 2023 down 10% from Rs. 103.94 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.76 crore in June 2023 up 39.19% from Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.27 crore in June 2023 up 1.62% from Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022.

    Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.92 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.66 in June 2022.

    Vaswani Ind shares closed at 21.75 on August 11, 2023 (NSE) and has given -17.30% returns over the last 6 months and 0.46% over the last 12 months.

    Vaswani Industries
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations93.55111.44103.94
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations93.55111.44103.94
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials75.0975.8571.23
    Purchase of Traded Goods5.886.6516.80
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.19-4.271.98
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost2.452.642.04
    Depreciation0.930.901.48
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses10.2525.586.32
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.144.114.09
    Other Income0.200.490.60
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax5.344.604.69
    Interest2.052.032.05
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax3.292.572.64
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax3.292.572.64
    Tax0.531.420.66
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities2.761.151.98
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period2.761.151.98
    Equity Share Capital30.0030.0030.00
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.380.66
    Diluted EPS0.920.380.66
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.920.380.66
    Diluted EPS0.920.380.66
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Steel - Sponge Iron #Vaswani Ind #Vaswani Industries
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 10:01 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!