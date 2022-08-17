Vaswani Ind Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore, up 17.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 103.94 crore in June 2022 up 17.81% from Rs. 88.22 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in June 2022 up 36.8% from Rs. 1.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.17 crore in June 2022 up 23.65% from Rs. 4.99 crore in June 2021.

Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.66 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.48 in June 2021.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 20.80 on August 16, 2022 (BSE) and has given -4.81% returns over the last 6 months and 56.16% over the last 12 months.