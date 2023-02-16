Vaswani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore in December 2022 up 3.84% from Rs. 86.51 crore in December 2021.
Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.09 crore in December 2022 up 246.7% from Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.34 crore in December 2022 up 63.4% from Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021.
Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.36 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2021.
|Vaswani Ind shares closed at 24.30 on February 15, 2023 (NSE) and has given 17.68% returns over the last 6 months and 8.72% over the last 12 months.
|Vaswani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'22
|Sep'22
|Dec'21
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|89.84
|86.63
|86.51
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|89.84
|86.63
|86.51
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|62.72
|67.98
|58.52
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|7.48
|8.67
|10.41
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|4.72
|-4.30
|2.79
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|2.23
|2.35
|1.93
|Depreciation
|0.93
|0.35
|1.09
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|6.39
|7.50
|9.06
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.37
|4.09
|2.72
|Other Income
|0.04
|0.51
|0.07
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|5.41
|4.60
|2.79
|Interest
|2.33
|2.15
|2.28
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|3.08
|2.45
|0.52
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|3.08
|2.45
|0.52
|Tax
|2.00
|0.66
|1.26
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.09
|1.79
|-0.74
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.09
|1.79
|-0.74
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.60
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.60
|-0.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|0.36
|0.60
|-0.25
|Diluted EPS
|0.36
|0.60
|-0.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited