Vaswani Ind Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 89.84 crore, up 3.84% Y-o-Y

Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21 Net Sales/Income from operations 89.84 86.63 86.51 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 89.84 86.63 86.51 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 62.72 67.98 58.52 Purchase of Traded Goods 7.48 8.67 10.41 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 4.72 -4.30 2.79 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 2.23 2.35 1.93 Depreciation 0.93 0.35 1.09 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 6.39 7.50 9.06 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.37 4.09 2.72 Other Income 0.04 0.51 0.07 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 5.41 4.60 2.79 Interest 2.33 2.15 2.28 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 3.08 2.45 0.52 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 3.08 2.45 0.52 Tax 2.00 0.66 1.26 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 1.09 1.79 -0.74 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 1.09 1.79 -0.74 Equity Share Capital 30.00 30.00 30.00 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.60 -0.25 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.60 -0.25 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.36 0.60 -0.25 Diluted EPS 0.36 0.60 -0.25 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --