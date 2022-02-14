Vaswani Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore, down 10.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore in December 2021 down 10.41% from Rs. 96.56 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 139.99% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021 down 36.91% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 24.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.55% returns over the last 6 months and 203.07% over the last 12 months.