Vaswani Ind Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore, down 10.41% Y-o-Y
February 14, 2022 / 09:59 PM IST
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vaswani Industries are:
Net Sales at Rs 86.51 crore in December 2021 down 10.41% from Rs. 96.56 crore in December 2020.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.74 crore in December 2021 down 139.99% from Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.88 crore in December 2021 down 36.91% from Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020.
Vaswani Ind shares closed at 24.70 on February 11, 2022 (NSE) and has given 88.55% returns over the last 6 months and 203.07% over the last 12 months.
|Vaswani Industries
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Dec'21
|Sep'21
|Dec'20
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|86.51
|79.87
|96.56
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|86.51
|79.87
|96.56
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|58.52
|62.63
|69.42
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|10.41
|7.61
|12.00
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|2.79
|-2.54
|-2.85
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|1.93
|1.86
|1.59
|Depreciation
|1.09
|1.11
|1.08
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|9.06
|6.82
|10.32
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.72
|2.38
|5.01
|Other Income
|0.07
|0.18
|0.06
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|2.79
|2.56
|5.07
|Interest
|2.28
|2.08
|2.56
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|0.52
|0.48
|2.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|0.52
|0.48
|2.51
|Tax
|1.26
|0.13
|0.66
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.74
|0.35
|1.85
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.74
|0.35
|1.85
|Equity Share Capital
|30.00
|30.00
|30.00
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.12
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.12
|0.62
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.25
|0.12
|0.62
|Diluted EPS
|-0.25
|0.12
|0.62
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited