Vaswani Ind Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 96.56 crore, down 1.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 96.56 crore in December 2020 down 1.72% from Rs. 98.25 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.85 crore in December 2020 up 33.82% from Rs. 1.38 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.15 crore in December 2020 up 2.84% from Rs. 5.98 crore in December 2019.

Vaswani Ind EPS has increased to Rs. 0.62 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.46 in December 2019.

Vaswani Ind shares closed at 8.35 on February 12, 2021 (NSE) and has given 57.55% returns over the last 6 months and 125.68% over the last 12 months.