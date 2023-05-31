Vasundhara Ras Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2023 up 10.09% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 69.7% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 64.59% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

Vasundhara Ras EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 158.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 49.48% over the last 12 months.