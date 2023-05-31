English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vasundhara Ras Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore, up 10.09% Y-o-Y

    May 31, 2023 / 10:10 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vasundhara Rasayans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 9.91 crore in March 2023 up 10.09% from Rs. 9.00 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.43 crore in March 2023 down 69.7% from Rs. 1.42 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.74 crore in March 2023 down 64.59% from Rs. 2.09 crore in March 2022.

    Vasundhara Ras EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.36 in March 2022.

    Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 158.00 on May 30, 2023 (BSE) and has given 16.56% returns over the last 6 months and 49.48% over the last 12 months.

    Vasundhara Rasayans
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations9.918.119.00
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations9.918.119.00
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials5.323.743.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.45
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.14-0.96--
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.910.63-1.05
    Depreciation0.040.030.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses3.262.724.27
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.531.951.71
    Other Income0.170.380.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.702.332.06
    Interest0.20--0.04
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.502.332.01
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.502.332.01
    Tax0.070.610.60
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.431.731.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.431.731.42
    Equity Share Capital3.183.183.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.355.434.36
    Diluted EPS1.355.434.36
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.355.434.36
    Diluted EPS1.355.434.36
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Pharmaceuticals #Results #Vasundhara Ras #Vasundhara Rasayans
    first published: May 31, 2023 10:00 am