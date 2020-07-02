Vasundhara Ras Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore, down 2.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4.97 crore in March 2020 down 2.71% from Rs. 5.11 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 up 213.54% from Rs. 0.73 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.43 crore in March 2020 up 2142.86% from Rs. 0.07 crore in March 2019.

Vasundhara Ras EPS has increased to Rs. 2.61 in March 2020 from Rs. 2.30 in March 2019.

Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 47.90 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given 89.70% returns over the last 6 months and 67.19% over the last 12 months.