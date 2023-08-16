Vasundhara Ras Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore, down 15.71% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.33 crore in June 2023 down 15.71% from Rs. 9.89 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.96 crore in June 2023 up 60.51% from Rs. 0.60 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.40 crore in June 2023 up 66.67% from Rs. 0.84 crore in June 2022.

Vasundhara Ras EPS has increased to Rs. 3.01 in June 2023 from Rs. 1.87 in June 2022.

Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 159.55 on August 14, 2023 (BSE) and has given 1.21% returns over the last 6 months and 24.60% over the last 12 months.