Vasundhara Ras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 306.17% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 293.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.