    Vasundhara Ras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

    February 20, 2023 / 12:05 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vasundhara Rasayans are:

    Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 306.17% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 293.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

    Vasundhara Ras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

    Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 152.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.45% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.

    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations8.1110.036.43
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations8.1110.036.43
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials3.744.803.72
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-0.96-0.43-0.76
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.630.491.54
    Depreciation0.030.040.03
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses2.722.821.38
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1.952.320.51
    Other Income0.381.520.06
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax2.333.840.57
    Interest------
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.333.840.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax2.333.840.57
    Tax0.611.000.15
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.732.840.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.732.840.42
    Equity Share Capital3.183.183.18
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.438.941.34
    Diluted EPS5.438.941.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS5.438.941.34
    Diluted EPS5.438.941.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

