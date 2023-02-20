Vasundhara Ras Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore, up 26.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.11 crore in December 2022 up 26.18% from Rs. 6.43 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.73 crore in December 2022 up 306.17% from Rs. 0.42 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.36 crore in December 2022 up 293.33% from Rs. 0.60 crore in December 2021.

Vasundhara Ras EPS has increased to Rs. 5.43 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.34 in December 2021.

Vasundhara Ras shares closed at 152.10 on February 17, 2023 (BSE) and has given 29.45% returns over the last 6 months and 26.38% over the last 12 months.