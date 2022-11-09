 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore, up 52.77% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore in September 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 117.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 535.38% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 132% from Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 31.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.08% over the last 12 months.

Vascon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 179.99 141.43 117.82
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 179.99 141.43 117.82
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 145.97 125.99 93.50
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -3.47 -9.24 0.72
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.38 7.44 9.66
Depreciation 1.49 1.16 1.32
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 5.13 4.36 4.13
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.49 11.72 8.49
Other Income 2.61 1.63 1.22
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 24.10 13.35 9.71
Interest 2.37 3.24 5.68
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.73 10.11 4.03
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.73 10.11 4.03
Tax -- -- 0.61
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 21.73 10.11 3.42
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 21.73 10.11 3.42
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 186.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.46 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.46 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.00 0.46 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.00 0.46 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vascon Engineer #Vascon Engineers
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.