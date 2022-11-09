Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore, up 52.77% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore in September 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 117.82 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 535.38% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 132% from Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 31.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.08% over the last 12 months.