    Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore, up 52.77% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:36 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 179.99 crore in September 2022 up 52.77% from Rs. 117.82 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 21.73 crore in September 2022 up 535.38% from Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 25.59 crore in September 2022 up 132% from Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2021.

    Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.00 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Vascon Engineer shares closed at 31.30 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 30.15% returns over the last 6 months and 21.08% over the last 12 months.

    Vascon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations179.99141.43117.82
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations179.99141.43117.82
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials145.97125.9993.50
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-3.47-9.240.72
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost9.387.449.66
    Depreciation1.491.161.32
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses5.134.364.13
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax21.4911.728.49
    Other Income2.611.631.22
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax24.1013.359.71
    Interest2.373.245.68
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.7310.114.03
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.7310.114.03
    Tax----0.61
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities21.7310.113.42
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period21.7310.113.42
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32186.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.460.19
    Diluted EPS1.000.460.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.000.460.19
    Diluted EPS1.000.460.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:31 am