Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 117.82 crore, up 31.85% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.82 crore in September 2021 up 31.85% from Rs. 89.36 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.42 crore in September 2021 up 135.44% from Rs. 9.65 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.03 crore in September 2021 up 646.04% from Rs. 2.02 crore in September 2020.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in September 2021 from Rs. 0.55 in September 2020.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 25.80 on October 29, 2021 (NSE)