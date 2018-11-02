Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore, up 27.56% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore in September 2018 up 27.56% from Rs. 54.60 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2018 down 174.83% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2018 down 43.12% from Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2017.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 19.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.09% returns over the last 6 months and -43.16% over the last 12 months.