Vascon Engineer Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore, up 27.56% Q-o-Q

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 69.65 crore in September 2018 up 27.56% from Rs. 54.60 crore in September 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 1.13 crore in September 2018 down 174.83% from Rs. 1.51 crore in September 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.04 crore in September 2018 down 43.12% from Rs. 8.86 crore in September 2017.
Vascon Engineer shares closed at 19.95 on November 01, 2018 (NSE) and has given -40.09% returns over the last 6 months and -43.16% over the last 12 months.
|
|Vascon Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Sep'18
|Jun'18
|Sep'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|69.65
|93.88
|54.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|69.65
|93.88
|54.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|71.34
|75.47
|47.40
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.05
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-16.01
|-5.80
|-14.71
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.02
|11.86
|11.12
|Depreciation
|2.04
|1.84
|1.83
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|8.19
|7.97
|4.97
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-8.98
|2.54
|3.99
|Other Income
|11.98
|4.12
|3.04
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|3.00
|6.66
|7.03
|Interest
|5.12
|5.17
|5.52
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.12
|1.49
|1.51
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.12
|1.49
|1.51
|Tax
|-0.99
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-1.13
|1.49
|1.51
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-1.13
|1.49
|1.51
|Equity Share Capital
|178.14
|174.14
|167.66
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|Diluted EPS
|-0.07
|0.09
|0.09
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited