Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.61 crore, up 67.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 247.61 crore in March 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 148.16 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.46 crore in March 2023 up 557.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2023 up 246.66% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 36.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.84% over the last 12 months.