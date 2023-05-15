English
    Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 247.61 crore, up 67.12% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:25 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 247.61 crore in March 2023 up 67.12% from Rs. 148.16 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 41.46 crore in March 2023 up 557.05% from Rs. 6.31 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 45.62 crore in March 2023 up 246.66% from Rs. 13.16 crore in March 2022.

    Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.91 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.29 in March 2022.

    Vascon Engineer shares closed at 36.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.84% over the last 12 months.

    Vascon Engineers
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations247.61198.44148.16
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations247.61198.44148.16
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials192.85153.61121.79
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.2713.815.03
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost6.489.157.17
    Depreciation1.671.561.38
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses7.316.995.92
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax40.5713.326.86
    Other Income3.381.984.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax43.9515.3011.78
    Interest2.491.975.47
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax41.4613.336.31
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax41.4613.336.31
    Tax------
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities41.4613.336.31
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period41.4613.336.31
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.610.29
    Diluted EPS1.910.610.29
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.910.610.29
    Diluted EPS1.910.610.29
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: May 15, 2023 06:18 pm