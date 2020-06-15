Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.13 crore, down 21.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 92.13 crore in March 2020 down 21.78% from Rs. 117.79 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 100.15% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 104.41% from Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 9.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.