Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 92.13 crore, down 21.78% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 92.13 crore in March 2020 down 21.78% from Rs. 117.79 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.01 crore in March 2020 down 100.15% from Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.63 crore in March 2020 down 104.41% from Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2019.
Vascon Engineer shares closed at 9.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.
|Vascon Engineers
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|92.13
|101.28
|117.79
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|92.13
|101.28
|117.79
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|78.95
|57.24
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|10.16
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-3.57
|-8.88
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|13.86
|9.18
|8.49
|Depreciation
|2.26
|2.17
|1.98
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|5.59
|8.27
|89.82
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.97
|33.30
|7.34
|Other Income
|2.08
|3.02
|4.96
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.89
|36.32
|12.30
|Interest
|-2.88
|6.01
|5.44
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.01
|30.31
|6.86
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.01
|30.31
|6.86
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.01
|30.31
|6.86
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.01
|30.31
|6.86
|Equity Share Capital
|178.14
|178.14
|178.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.70
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.69
|0.39
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|--
|1.70
|0.39
|Diluted EPS
|--
|1.69
|0.39
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:29 am