Vascon Engineer Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 117.79 crore, up 11.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 117.79 crore in March 2019 up 11.27% from Rs. 105.86 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 6.86 crore in March 2019 up 15.49% from Rs. 5.94 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.28 crore in March 2019 up 15.72% from Rs. 12.34 crore in March 2018.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.39 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.34 in March 2018.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 15.35 on May 27, 2019 (NSE) and has given -12.03% returns over the last 6 months and -55.38% over the last 12 months.