Vascon Engineer Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 141.43 crore, up 88.42% Y-o-Y

Aug 02, 2022 / 06:32 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 141.43 crore in June 2022 up 88.42% from Rs. 75.06 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.11 crore in June 2022 up 240.81% from Rs. 7.18 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 14.51 crore in June 2022 up 8635.29% from Rs. 0.17 crore in June 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.46 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.40 in June 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 24.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)

Vascon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 141.43 148.16 75.06
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 141.43 148.16 75.06
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 125.99 121.79 69.37
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.01 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -9.24 5.03 -7.20
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 7.44 7.17 13.28
Depreciation 1.16 1.38 1.16
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 4.36 5.92 2.94
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.72 6.86 -4.49
Other Income 1.63 4.92 3.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.35 11.78 -1.33
Interest 3.24 5.47 5.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 10.11 6.31 -7.18
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 10.11 6.31 -7.18
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 10.11 6.31 -7.18
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 10.11 6.31 -7.18
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 182.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.29 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.29 -0.39
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.46 0.29 -0.40
Diluted EPS 0.46 0.29 -0.39
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Aug 2, 2022 06:22 pm
