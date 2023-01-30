 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vascon Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore, up 63.18% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.18% from Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2022 down 56.92% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 53.97% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.

Vascon Engineers
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 198.44 179.99 121.61
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 198.44 179.99 121.61
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 153.61 145.97 101.40
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 13.81 -3.47 4.17
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 9.15 9.38 8.08
Depreciation 1.56 1.49 1.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 6.99 5.13 15.74
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 13.32 21.49 -9.07
Other Income 1.98 2.61 44.41
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 15.30 24.10 35.34
Interest 1.97 2.37 4.40
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 13.33 21.73 30.94
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 13.33 21.73 30.94
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.33 21.73 30.94
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.33 21.73 30.94
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 217.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.00 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.00 1.44
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.61 1.00 1.44
Diluted EPS 0.61 1.00 1.44
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited