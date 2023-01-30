Vascon Engineer Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore, up 63.18% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 198.44 crore in December 2022 up 63.18% from Rs. 121.61 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.33 crore in December 2022 down 56.92% from Rs. 30.94 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.86 crore in December 2022 down 53.97% from Rs. 36.63 crore in December 2021.