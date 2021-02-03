Vascon Engineer Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore, up 0.45% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 101.74 crore in December 2020 up 0.45% from Rs. 101.28 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2020 down 99.41% from Rs. 30.31 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 8.41 crore in December 2020 down 78.15% from Rs. 38.49 crore in December 2019.

Vascon Engineer EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.01 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.70 in December 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 14.45 on February 02, 2021 (NSE) and has given 74.10% returns over the last 6 months and -10.80% over the last 12 months.