Vascon Engineer Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore, down 12.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 82.13 crore in December 2018 down 12.17% from Rs. 93.51 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 7.99 crore in December 2018 up 224.8% from Rs. 2.46 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 16.71 crore in December 2018 up 104.03% from Rs. 8.19 crore in December 2017.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.15 in December 2017.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 13.85 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -50.45% returns over the last 6 months and -66.34% over the last 12 months.