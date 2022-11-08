 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vascon Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore, up 42.17% Y-o-Y

Nov 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.17% from Rs. 152.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 up 565.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 100.15% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 30.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.

Vascon Engineers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 217.34 201.23 152.87
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 217.34 201.23 152.87
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 185.75 170.70 125.10
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -6.36 -10.51 -2.42
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 17.76 16.37 17.33
Depreciation 2.99 2.47 2.67
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 9.14 8.87 7.80
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 8.06 13.33 2.39
Other Income 2.50 1.72 1.71
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 10.56 15.05 4.10
Interest 3.29 3.96 6.44
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 7.27 11.09 -2.34
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 7.27 11.09 -2.34
Tax 0.08 0.74 0.79
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 7.19 10.35 -3.13
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 7.19 10.35 -3.13
Minority Interest -0.04 -0.19 -0.02
Share Of P/L Of Associates 15.47 0.46 6.55
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 22.62 10.62 3.40
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 186.14
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.49 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.49 0.19
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 1.04 0.49 0.19
Diluted EPS 1.04 0.49 0.19
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

