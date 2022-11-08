Vascon Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore, up 42.17% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.17% from Rs. 152.87 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 up 565.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 100.15% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 30.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.