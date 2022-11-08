English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event : Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live at just 199 INR for PRO!
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Vascon Engineer Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore, up 42.17% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 05:49 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 217.34 crore in September 2022 up 42.17% from Rs. 152.87 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 22.62 crore in September 2022 up 565.29% from Rs. 3.40 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 13.55 crore in September 2022 up 100.15% from Rs. 6.77 crore in September 2021.

    Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.04 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.19 in September 2021.

    Close

    Vascon Engineer shares closed at 30.25 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 25.78% returns over the last 6 months and 17.02% over the last 12 months.

    Vascon Engineers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations217.34201.23152.87
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations217.34201.23152.87
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials185.75170.70125.10
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.36-10.51-2.42
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost17.7616.3717.33
    Depreciation2.992.472.67
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses9.148.877.80
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax8.0613.332.39
    Other Income2.501.721.71
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax10.5615.054.10
    Interest3.293.966.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax7.2711.09-2.34
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax7.2711.09-2.34
    Tax0.080.740.79
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities7.1910.35-3.13
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period7.1910.35-3.13
    Minority Interest-0.04-0.19-0.02
    Share Of P/L Of Associates15.470.466.55
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates22.6210.623.40
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32186.14
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.490.19
    Diluted EPS1.040.490.19
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.040.490.19
    Diluted EPS1.040.490.19
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vascon Engineer #Vascon Engineers
    first published: Nov 8, 2022 05:44 pm