Vascon Engineer Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore, up 3.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 121.93 crore in September 2019 up 3.9% from Rs. 117.35 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.66 crore in September 2019 up 200.65% from Rs. 1.55 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.14 crore in September 2019 up 73.31% from Rs. 9.89 crore in September 2018.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.24 in September 2019 from Rs. 0.07 in September 2018.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 13.95 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given -3.13% returns over the last 6 months and -30.08% over the last 12 months.