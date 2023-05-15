English
    Vascon Engineer Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 327.34 crore, up 50.21% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 06:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

    Net Sales at Rs 327.34 crore in March 2023 up 50.21% from Rs. 217.92 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 49.61 crore in March 2023 up 358.5% from Rs. 10.82 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 54.22 crore in March 2023 up 117.75% from Rs. 24.90 crore in March 2022.

    Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 2.28 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.50 in March 2022.

    Vascon Engineer shares closed at 36.65 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 15.98% returns over the last 6 months and 65.84% over the last 12 months.

    Vascon Engineers
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations327.34254.02217.92
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations327.34254.02217.92
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials244.94193.28166.47
    Purchase of Traded Goods----0.01
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.158.705.19
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost16.4018.5915.59
    Depreciation3.293.172.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses14.3612.2911.11
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.2017.9916.68
    Other Income4.732.095.35
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax50.9320.0822.03
    Interest3.062.486.50
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax47.8717.6015.53
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax47.8717.6015.53
    Tax2.001.063.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities45.8716.5412.16
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period45.8716.5412.16
    Minority Interest---0.44--
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.74-0.21-1.34
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates49.6115.8910.82
    Equity Share Capital217.32217.32217.32
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.750.50
    Diluted EPS2.280.750.50
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS2.280.750.50
    Diluted EPS2.280.750.50
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Results #Vascon Engineer #Vascon Engineers
    first published: May 15, 2023 06:11 pm