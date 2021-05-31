Vascon Engineer Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 189.41 crore, up 48.09% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 189.41 crore in March 2021 up 48.09% from Rs. 127.90 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.32 crore in March 2021 up 379.52% from Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 10.77 crore in March 2021 up 235.51% from Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2020.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.15 in March 2021 from Rs. 0.05 in March 2020.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 17.35 on May 28, 2021 (NSE) and has given 20.49% returns over the last 6 months and 137.67% over the last 12 months.