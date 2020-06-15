Vascon Engineer Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.90 crore, down 19.75% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 127.90 crore in March 2020 down 19.75% from Rs. 159.38 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 down 160.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2020 down 74.96% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 9.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.