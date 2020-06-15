Vascon Engineer Consolidated March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 127.90 crore, down 19.75% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 127.90 crore in March 2020 down 19.75% from Rs. 159.38 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.83 crore in March 2020 down 160.58% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 3.21 crore in March 2020 down 74.96% from Rs. 12.82 crore in March 2019.
Vascon Engineer shares closed at 9.40 on June 12, 2020 (NSE) and has given -31.14% returns over the last 6 months and -33.10% over the last 12 months.
|Vascon Engineers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|127.90
|104.55
|159.38
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|127.90
|104.55
|159.38
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|98.46
|83.58
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|0.01
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.98
|-8.20
|10.35
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|21.25
|15.48
|16.11
|Depreciation
|3.91
|3.77
|3.44
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|10.94
|13.83
|127.34
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-4.69
|-3.91
|2.14
|Other Income
|3.99
|2.49
|7.24
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.70
|-1.42
|9.38
|Interest
|-1.88
|6.70
|7.40
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|1.18
|-8.12
|1.98
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|1.18
|-8.12
|1.98
|Tax
|-0.25
|0.34
|-0.01
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|1.43
|-8.46
|1.99
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|1.43
|-8.46
|1.99
|Minority Interest
|0.12
|0.05
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-2.38
|38.83
|-0.62
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-0.83
|30.42
|1.37
|Equity Share Capital
|178.14
|178.14
|178.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.71
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.70
|0.08
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.05
|-1.71
|0.08
|Diluted EPS
|-0.05
|-1.70
|0.08
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jun 15, 2020 09:20 am