Vascon Engineer Consolidated June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 201.23 crore, up 80.28% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 201.23 crore in June 2022 up 80.28% from Rs. 111.62 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.62 crore in June 2022 up 249.58% from Rs. 7.10 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 17.52 crore in June 2022 up 544.12% from Rs. 2.72 crore in June 2021.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.49 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.39 in June 2021.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 24.00 on August 01, 2022 (NSE)