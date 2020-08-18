Vascon Engineer Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.35 crore, down 66.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 43.35 crore in June 2020 down 66.81% from Rs. 130.60 crore in June 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.79 crore in June 2020 down 750% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2019.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2020 down 271.37% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 11.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.