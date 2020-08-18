Vascon Engineer Consolidated June 2020 Net Sales at Rs 43.35 crore, down 66.81% Y-o-Y

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:
Net Sales at Rs 43.35 crore in June 2020 down 66.81% from Rs. 130.60 crore in June 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 36.79 crore in June 2020 down 750% from Rs. 5.66 crore in June 2019.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 26.10 crore in June 2020 down 271.37% from Rs. 15.23 crore in June 2019.
Vascon Engineer shares closed at 11.50 on August 17, 2020 (NSE) and has given -24.09% returns over the last 6 months and -4.96% over the last 12 months.
|Vascon Engineers
|Consolidated Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Jun'20
|Mar'20
|Jun'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|43.35
|127.90
|130.60
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|43.35
|127.90
|130.60
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|40.25
|98.46
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|0.01
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-4.85
|-1.98
|23.74
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|15.12
|21.25
|18.21
|Depreciation
|3.01
|3.91
|3.54
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|21.50
|10.94
|84.22
|P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-31.68
|-4.69
|0.89
|Other Income
|2.57
|3.99
|10.80
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-29.11
|-0.70
|11.69
|Interest
|7.65
|-1.88
|6.11
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-36.76
|1.18
|5.58
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-36.76
|1.18
|5.58
|Tax
|--
|-0.25
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-36.76
|1.43
|5.58
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-36.76
|1.43
|5.58
|Minority Interest
|0.55
|0.12
|--
|Share Of P/L Of Associates
|-0.58
|-2.38
|0.08
|Net P/L After M.I & Associates
|-36.79
|-0.83
|5.66
|Equity Share Capital
|178.14
|178.14
|178.14
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-0.05
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-0.05
|0.32
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-2.07
|-0.05
|0.32
|Diluted EPS
|-2.07
|-0.05
|0.32
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Aug 18, 2020 04:44 pm