Vascon Engineer Consolidated June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 130.60 crore, up 0% Y-o-Y

Jun'19 Mar'16 Jun'15 Net Sales/Income from operations 130.60 180.52 144.58 Other Operating Income -- 0.04 0.02 Total Income From Operations 130.60 180.56 144.60 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials -- 148.31 99.76 Purchase of Traded Goods -- 0.04 -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks 23.74 -16.19 0.31 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 18.21 15.94 18.78 Depreciation 3.54 5.43 4.71 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 84.22 20.29 17.51 P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.89 6.74 3.53 Other Income 10.80 9.42 10.00 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 11.69 16.16 13.53 Interest 6.11 6.15 12.22 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 5.58 10.01 1.31 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 5.58 10.01 1.31 Tax -- 1.62 2.48 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 5.58 8.39 -1.17 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 5.58 8.39 -1.17 Minority Interest -- -1.72 0.35 Share Of P/L Of Associates 0.08 -- -- Net P/L After M.I & Associates 5.66 6.67 -0.82 Equity Share Capital 178.14 161.31 90.48 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 0.40 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.32 0.40 -0.09 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.32 0.40 -0.09 Diluted EPS 0.32 0.40 -0.09 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- 5.56 Share Holding (%) -- -- 61.46 Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- 3.49 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- 100.00 - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- 38.54 Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited