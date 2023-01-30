Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore, up 48.88% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 170.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 28.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2021.