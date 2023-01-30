 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore, up 48.88% Y-o-Y

Jan 30, 2023 / 01:27 PM IST

Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Vascon Engineers are:

Net Sales at Rs 254.02 crore in December 2022 up 48.88% from Rs. 170.62 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.89 crore in December 2022 down 44.56% from Rs. 28.66 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 23.25 crore in December 2022 down 37.77% from Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2021.

Vascon Engineers
Consolidated Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 254.02 217.34 170.62
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 254.02 217.34 170.62
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 193.28 185.75 134.97
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 8.70 -6.36 3.01
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 18.59 17.76 16.27
Depreciation 3.17 2.99 2.76
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 12.29 9.14 21.76
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 17.99 8.06 -8.15
Other Income 2.09 2.50 42.75
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 20.08 10.56 34.60
Interest 2.48 3.29 5.14
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 17.60 7.27 29.46
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 17.60 7.27 29.46
Tax 1.06 0.08 0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 16.54 7.19 29.34
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 16.54 7.19 29.34
Minority Interest -0.44 -0.04 -0.05
Share Of P/L Of Associates -0.21 15.47 -0.63
Net P/L After M.I & Associates 15.89 22.62 28.66
Equity Share Capital 217.32 217.32 217.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.04 1.34
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.04 1.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.75 1.04 1.34
Diluted EPS 0.75 1.04 1.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
