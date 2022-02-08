Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 170.62 crore, up 10.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 170.62 crore in December 2021 up 10.35% from Rs. 154.62 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 28.66 crore in December 2021 up 542.6% from Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 37.36 crore in December 2021 up 139.79% from Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2020.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 1.34 in December 2021 from Rs. 0.25 in December 2020.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 30.95 on February 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 38.79% returns over the last 6 months and 70.52% over the last 12 months.