Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 154.62 crore, up 47.89% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 154.62 crore in December 2020 up 47.89% from Rs. 104.55 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.46 crore in December 2020 down 85.34% from Rs. 30.42 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 15.58 crore in December 2020 up 562.98% from Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019.

Vascon Engineer EPS has increased to Rs. 0.25 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.71 in December 2019.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 15.80 on February 04, 2021 (NSE) and has given 92.68% returns over the last 6 months and -4.82% over the last 12 months.