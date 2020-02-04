Vascon Engineer Consolidated December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 104.55 crore, down 5.81% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 104.55 crore in December 2019 down 5.81% from Rs. 111.00 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 30.42 crore in December 2019 up 614.08% from Rs. 4.26 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.35 crore in December 2019 down 83.87% from Rs. 14.57 crore in December 2018.

Vascon Engineer shares closed at 16.20 on February 03, 2020 (NSE) and has given 40.26% returns over the last 6 months and 4.18% over the last 12 months.