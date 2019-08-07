Vas Infra Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore, up 170.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.34 crore in June 2019 up 170.32% from Rs. 0.50 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 5.22 crore in June 2019 up 4.61% from Rs. 5.48 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 0.43 crore in June 2019 up 31.75% from Rs. 0.63 crore in June 2018.

Vas Infra shares closed at 5.45 on August 03, 2018 (BSE)