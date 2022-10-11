Varun Beverages: The right drink for investors?

Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages to pick 19.20% stake in special purpose vehicle Utryan Energy Puri. The company has agreed to invest 19.20% (in one or more tranches) of equity share capital of Utryan Energy Puri Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle engaged to supply solar power to consumers in Uttar Pradesh. The special purpose vehicle is yet to begin its operations. Completion of the transaction is expected on or before November 15, 2022.

- Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations

- Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry

- Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

Highlights Strategic franchisee partner of Pepsico in India and some overseas markets Higher capex in in the near term will drive volumes and earnings growth Higher penetration and increased distribution reach will help in higher market share Investors with a longer term view can accumulate stock on correction and steep declines Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL; CMP: Rs 1,089; Market capitalisation: Rs 70,736 crore) is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the...