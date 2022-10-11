English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varun Beverages: The right drink for investors?

    Capacity expansion in the near term, higher distribution and penetrating under developed markets will led to higher earnings growth for VBL in the medium to long term

    Nandish Shah
    October 11, 2022 / 08:54 AM IST
    Varun Beverages: The right drink for investors?

    Varun Beverages: Varun Beverages to pick 19.20% stake in special purpose vehicle Utryan Energy Puri. The company has agreed to invest 19.20% (in one or more tranches) of equity share capital of Utryan Energy Puri Private Limited, a special purpose vehicle engaged to supply solar power to consumers in Uttar Pradesh. The special purpose vehicle is yet to begin its operations. Completion of the transaction is expected on or before November 15, 2022.

    PRO Only Highlights
     Quarterly performance largely backed by improved realisations
     Medium-term triggers China plus and protectionist measures for tyre industry
     Valuations not inexpensive; but improved medium-term outlook

    Highlights Strategic franchisee partner of Pepsico in India and some overseas markets Higher capex in in the near term will drive volumes and earnings growth Higher penetration and increased distribution reach will help in higher market share Investors with a longer term view can accumulate stock on correction and steep declines Varun Beverages Ltd (VBL; CMP: Rs 1,089; Market capitalisation: Rs 70,736 crore) is a key player in the beverage industry and one of the largest franchisees of PepsiCo in the world (outside the...

    • PRO Panorama

      Moneycontrol Pro Panorama | Let’s face it, Fed’s aggressive policy has many side-effects

      Oct 10, 2022 / 04:28 PM IST

      In today’s edition of Moneycontrol Pro Panorama: Saudi royals join in defying the US, exports contraction concerns government, RBI's leap for a digital currency, global supply chain improves and more.

      Read Now
    • PRO Weekender

      Moneycontrol Pro Weekender | Fighting the Fed 

      Sep 3, 2022 / 10:06 AM IST

      India is bracing for the ripple effect of the frontloading of rate hikes by the US Fed. The question is, can it have the last laugh

      Read Now

    To read the full story, Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO

    Access the exclusive stories, weekly investment ideas and daily technical calls in an Ad free experience

    View Plans

    Already a member? Sign in

    Limited Period offer on Moneycontrol PRO. Subscribe to PRO and get up to

    50% OFF

    What Do You Get

    • Ad free experience

      Experience a non-intrusive navigation and faster response in the ad free mode

    • Sharpest Opinions

      Access to 230+ exclusive stories per month from our editorial and Experts

    • +

      Have a Global edge with access to content from world renowned experts and journalist

    • Actionable Insights

      Access to 40+ weekly investment ideas including 4 daily technical calls

    • Virtual Events

      Exclusive access to live webinars from market experts on trading and investment strategies

    • Newsletters

      Daily and weekly insights bundled and sent to your inbox to keep you ahead in the race.

    View Offers

    Get upto 50% discount on limited period offers