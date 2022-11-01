Varun Beverages Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,501.65 crore, up 46.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,501.65 crore in September 2022 up 46.25% from Rs. 1,710.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.66 crore in September 2022 up 97.14% from Rs. 145.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.45 crore in September 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,049.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.69% over the last 12 months.