Varun Beverages Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,501.65 crore, up 46.25% Y-o-Y

Nov 01, 2022 / 11:00 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,501.65 crore in September 2022 up 46.25% from Rs. 1,710.56 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 287.66 crore in September 2022 up 97.14% from Rs. 145.92 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 526.45 crore in September 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.43 in September 2022 from Rs. 3.37 in September 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,049.05 on October 31, 2022 (NSE) and has given 42.35% returns over the last 6 months and 70.69% over the last 12 months.

Varun Beverages
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,501.65 4,365.83 1,710.56
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,501.65 4,365.83 1,710.56
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,259.49 2,125.80 812.30
Purchase of Traded Goods 21.38 37.05 19.37
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -47.14 90.05 1.34
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 235.75 246.25 194.09
Depreciation 110.99 124.95 99.78
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 531.56 763.87 354.30
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 389.63 977.86 229.39
Other Income 25.83 24.25 8.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 415.46 1,002.11 237.74
Interest 32.34 35.37 32.53
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 383.12 966.75 205.21
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 383.12 966.75 205.21
Tax 95.46 238.41 59.29
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 287.66 728.33 145.92
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 287.66 728.33 145.92
Equity Share Capital 649.55 649.55 433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 11.21 3.37
Diluted EPS 4.43 11.21 3.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.43 11.21 3.37
Diluted EPS 4.43 11.21 3.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 1, 2022 10:55 pm
