Varun Beverages Standalone September 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,710.56 crore, up 30.12% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,710.56 crore in September 2021 up 30.12% from Rs. 1,314.56 crore in September 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 145.92 crore in September 2021 up 83.57% from Rs. 79.49 crore in September 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 337.52 crore in September 2021 up 29.66% from Rs. 260.31 crore in September 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 3.37 in September 2021 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 921.45 on November 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 37.69% returns over the last 6 months and 106.23% over the last 12 months.