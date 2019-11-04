Varun Beverages Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.73 crore, up 65.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,338.73 crore in September 2019 up 65.42% from Rs. 809.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.23 crore in September 2019 up 2.56% from Rs. 63.60 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.91 crore in September 2019 up 42.53% from Rs. 199.89 crore in September 2018.

Varun Beverages EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2018.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 619.30 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.