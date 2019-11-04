App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings
Last Updated : Nov 04, 2019 12:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Varun Beverages Standalone September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1,338.73 crore, up 65.42% Y-o-Y

 
 
live
  • bselive
  • nselive
Volume
Todays L/H
More

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,338.73 crore in September 2019 up 65.42% from Rs. 809.28 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 65.23 crore in September 2019 up 2.56% from Rs. 63.60 crore in September 2018.

Close

EBITDA stands at Rs. 284.91 crore in September 2019 up 42.53% from Rs. 199.89 crore in September 2018.

Varun Beverages EPS has decreased to Rs. 2.35 in September 2019 from Rs. 3.48 in September 2018.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 619.30 on November 01, 2019 (NSE) and has given 5.18% returns over the last 6 months and 19.38% over the last 12 months.

Varun Beverages
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'19Jun'19Sep'18
Net Sales/Income from operations1,338.732,455.75809.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,338.732,455.75809.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials539.74966.58309.10
Purchase of Traded Goods52.03233.5758.02
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-1.522.85-2.86
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost182.94156.96101.98
Depreciation103.8899.8575.06
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses292.16394.79170.93
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax169.51601.1697.06
Other Income11.5212.7927.77
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax181.03613.94124.83
Interest82.2776.6541.99
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax98.76537.2982.84
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax98.76537.2982.84
Tax33.53155.1919.24
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities65.23382.1063.60
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period65.23382.1063.60
Equity Share Capital288.69182.66182.63
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.3513.953.48
Diluted EPS2.3513.953.48
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS2.3513.953.48
Diluted EPS2.3513.953.48
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



Special Thursday Expiry on 10th 7th NovEarly Closure to The Great Diwali Discount. Last Chance to get Moneycontrol PRO for a year @ Rs. 289/- only
Coupon code: DIWALI
First Published on Nov 4, 2019 12:49 pm

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages

most popular

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

10 countries with the highest gold reserves; find out where India stands

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Auto stocks bleed: Here's how much investors have lost in a year

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Foreign brokerages are betting on these 6 stocks to return 9-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.