Varun Beverages Standalone September 2018 Net Sales at Rs 809.28 crore, up 21.03% Q-o-Q

Net Sales at Rs 809.28 crore in September 2018 up 21.03% from Rs. 668.66 crore in September 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 63.60 crore in September 2018 up 26.84% from Rs. 50.14 crore in September 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 199.89 crore in September 2018 up 9.74% from Rs. 182.15 crore in September 2017.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in September 2018 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2017.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 750.65 on October 24, 2018 (NSE) and has given 16.73% returns over the last 6 months and 51.43% over the last 12 months.