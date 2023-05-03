Varun Beverages Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 3,221.85 crore, up 47.5% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3,221.85 crore in March 2023 up 47.5% from Rs. 2,184.37 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 372.92 crore in March 2023 up 90.89% from Rs. 195.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 690.63 crore in March 2023 up 64.78% from Rs. 419.11 crore in March 2022.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.74 in March 2023 from Rs. 4.51 in March 2022.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,415.10 on May 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 36.06% returns over the last 6 months and 100.23% over the last 12 months.