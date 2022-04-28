 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Apr 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore in March 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 1,799.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.36 crore in March 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 125.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.11 crore in March 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 325.21 crore in March 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,036.45 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 66.80% over the last 12 months.

Varun Beverages
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 2,184.37 1,100.71 1,799.15
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 2,184.37 1,100.71 1,799.15
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 1,181.58 558.32 923.40
Purchase of Traded Goods 42.08 32.61 45.14
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -122.61 -76.99 -145.05
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 202.99 184.24 181.27
Depreciation 100.69 97.94 105.08
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 481.29 337.52 475.24
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 298.36 -32.94 214.08
Other Income 20.06 33.77 6.05
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 318.42 0.83 220.13
Interest 43.16 33.79 44.85
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 275.26 -32.96 175.28
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 275.26 -32.96 175.28
Tax 79.90 -13.21 50.04
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 195.36 -19.75 125.24
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 195.36 -19.75 125.24
Equity Share Capital 433.03 433.03 288.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.51 -0.46 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.51 -0.46 4.34
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 4.51 -0.46 4.34
Diluted EPS 4.51 -0.46 4.34
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
