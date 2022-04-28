Varun Beverages Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore in March 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 1,799.15 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.36 crore in March 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 125.24 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.11 crore in March 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 325.21 crore in March 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,036.45 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 66.80% over the last 12 months.