English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event:Watch the finale of Indian Family Business Awards tomorrow 7pm onwards on Moneycontrol. Click here
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varun Beverages Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore, up 21.41% Y-o-Y

    April 28, 2022 / 05:55 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

    Net Sales at Rs 2,184.37 crore in March 2022 up 21.41% from Rs. 1,799.15 crore in March 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 195.36 crore in March 2022 up 55.98% from Rs. 125.24 crore in March 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 419.11 crore in March 2022 up 28.87% from Rs. 325.21 crore in March 2021.

    Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.51 in March 2022 from Rs. 4.34 in March 2021.

    Close

    Varun Beverages shares closed at 1,036.45 on April 27, 2022 (NSE) and has given 27.05% returns over the last 6 months and 66.80% over the last 12 months.

    Varun Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'22Dec'21Mar'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations2,184.371,100.711,799.15
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations2,184.371,100.711,799.15
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,181.58558.32923.40
    Purchase of Traded Goods42.0832.6145.14
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-122.61-76.99-145.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost202.99184.24181.27
    Depreciation100.6997.94105.08
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses481.29337.52475.24
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax298.36-32.94214.08
    Other Income20.0633.776.05
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax318.420.83220.13
    Interest43.1633.7944.85
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax275.26-32.96175.28
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax275.26-32.96175.28
    Tax79.90-13.2150.04
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities195.36-19.75125.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period195.36-19.75125.24
    Equity Share Capital433.03433.03288.69
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.51-0.464.34
    Diluted EPS4.51-0.464.34
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS4.51-0.464.34
    Diluted EPS4.51-0.464.34
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages
    first published: Apr 28, 2022 05:44 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.