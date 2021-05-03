Varun Beverages Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,799.15 crore, up 36.96% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1,799.15 crore in March 2021 up 36.96% from Rs. 1,313.66 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 125.24 crore in March 2021 up 62.92% from Rs. 76.87 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 325.21 crore in March 2021 up 29.44% from Rs. 251.25 crore in March 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 4.34 in March 2021 from Rs. 2.66 in March 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 950.55 on April 30, 2021 (NSE) and has given 45.14% returns over the last 6 months and 41.97% over the last 12 months.