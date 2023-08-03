English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Varun Beverages Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.29 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

    August 03, 2023 / 02:03 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:Net Sales at Rs 4,672.29 crore in June 2023 up 7.02% from Rs. 4,365.83 crore in June 2022.
    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 867.97 crore in June 2023 up 19.17% from Rs. 728.33 crore in June 2022.
    EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,353.38 crore in June 2023 up 20.08% from Rs. 1,127.06 crore in June 2022.
    Varun Beverages EPS has decreased to Rs. 6.68 in June 2023 from Rs. 11.21 in June 2022.Varun Beverages shares closed at 808.10 on August 02, 2023 (NSE) and has given 40.06% returns over the last 6 months and 76.52% over the last 12 months.
    Varun Beverages
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations4,672.293,221.854,365.83
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations4,672.293,221.854,365.83
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials1,942.371,702.752,125.80
    Purchase of Traded Goods50.9054.5737.05
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks274.97-167.8690.05
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost269.05252.72246.25
    Depreciation129.49135.62124.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses827.14707.55763.87
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,178.37536.51977.86
    Other Income45.5218.5124.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax1,223.89555.011,002.11
    Interest62.3056.5535.37
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax1,161.58498.46966.75
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax1,161.58498.46966.75
    Tax293.61125.54238.41
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities867.97372.92728.33
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period867.97372.92728.33
    Equity Share Capital649.57649.56649.55
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.685.7411.21
    Diluted EPS6.685.7411.21
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS6.685.7411.21
    Diluted EPS6.685.7411.21
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages
    first published: Aug 3, 2023 02:00 pm

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!