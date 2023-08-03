Varun Beverages Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 4,672.29 crore, up 7.02% Y-o-Y

Jun'23 Mar'23 Jun'22 Net Sales/Income from operations 4,672.29 3,221.85 4,365.83 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 4,672.29 3,221.85 4,365.83 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 1,942.37 1,702.75 2,125.80 Purchase of Traded Goods 50.90 54.57 37.05 Increase/Decrease in Stocks 274.97 -167.86 90.05 Power & Fuel -- -- -- Employees Cost 269.05 252.72 246.25 Depreciation 129.49 135.62 124.95 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 827.14 707.55 763.87 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,178.37 536.51 977.86 Other Income 45.52 18.51 24.25 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,223.89 555.01 1,002.11 Interest 62.30 56.55 35.37 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 1,161.58 498.46 966.75 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 1,161.58 498.46 966.75 Tax 293.61 125.54 238.41 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 867.97 372.92 728.33 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 867.97 372.92 728.33 Equity Share Capital 649.57 649.56 649.55 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.68 5.74 11.21 Diluted EPS 6.68 5.74 11.21 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 6.68 5.74 11.21 Diluted EPS 6.68 5.74 11.21 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited