Varun Beverages Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,365.83 crore, up 119.91% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 4,365.83 crore in June 2022 up 119.91% from Rs. 1,985.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 728.33 crore in June 2022 up 205.92% from Rs. 238.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,127.06 crore in June 2022 up 137.28% from Rs. 475.00 crore in June 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 882.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)