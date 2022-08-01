 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Varun Beverages Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 4,365.83 crore, up 119.91% Y-o-Y

Aug 01, 2022 / 06:43 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 4,365.83 crore in June 2022 up 119.91% from Rs. 1,985.32 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 728.33 crore in June 2022 up 205.92% from Rs. 238.08 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1,127.06 crore in June 2022 up 137.28% from Rs. 475.00 crore in June 2021.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 11.21 in June 2022 from Rs. 5.50 in June 2021.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 882.70 on July 29, 2022 (NSE)

Varun Beverages
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 4,365.83 2,184.37 1,985.32
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 4,365.83 2,184.37 1,985.32
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2,125.80 1,181.58 791.80
Purchase of Traded Goods 37.05 42.08 22.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 90.05 -122.61 144.64
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 246.25 202.99 181.52
Depreciation 124.95 100.69 97.03
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 763.87 481.29 379.19
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 977.86 298.36 368.84
Other Income 24.25 20.06 9.13
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1,002.11 318.42 377.97
Interest 35.37 43.16 43.98
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 966.75 275.26 333.99
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 966.75 275.26 333.99
Tax 238.41 79.90 95.91
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 728.33 195.36 238.08
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 728.33 195.36 238.08
Equity Share Capital 649.55 433.03 433.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 4.51 5.50
Diluted EPS 11.21 4.51 5.50
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 11.21 4.51 5.50
Diluted EPS 11.21 4.51 5.50
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
first published: Aug 1, 2022 06:33 pm
