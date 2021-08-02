MARKET NEWS

Varun Beverages Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1,985.32 crore, up 40.74% Y-o-Y

August 02, 2021 / 06:38 PM IST
 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Varun Beverages are:

Net Sales at Rs 1,985.32 crore in June 2021 up 40.74% from Rs. 1,410.59 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 238.08 crore in June 2021 up 95.22% from Rs. 121.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 475.00 crore in June 2021 up 45.34% from Rs. 326.83 crore in June 2020.

Varun Beverages EPS has increased to Rs. 5.50 in June 2021 from Rs. 4.23 in June 2020.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 761.80 on July 30, 2021 (NSE)

Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Jun'21Mar'21Jun'20
Net Sales/Income from operations1,985.321,799.151,410.59
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations1,985.321,799.151,410.59
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials791.80923.40535.90
Purchase of Traded Goods22.3145.1411.88
Increase/Decrease in Stocks144.64-145.05128.85
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost181.52181.27163.88
Depreciation97.03105.0898.43
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses379.19475.24253.97
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax368.84214.08217.68
Other Income9.136.0510.72
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax377.97220.13228.40
Interest43.9844.8568.96
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax333.99175.28159.44
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax333.99175.28159.44
Tax95.9150.0437.49
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities238.08125.24121.95
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period238.08125.24121.95
Equity Share Capital433.03288.69288.69
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.504.344.23
Diluted EPS5.504.344.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS5.504.344.23
Diluted EPS5.504.344.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Food Processing #Results #Varun Beverages
first published: Aug 2, 2021 06:33 pm

