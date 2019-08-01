Varun Beverages Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 2,455.75 crore, up 41.25% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2,455.75 crore in June 2019 up 41.25% from Rs. 1,738.61 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 382.10 crore in June 2019 up 32.18% from Rs. 289.08 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 713.79 crore in June 2019 up 35.11% from Rs. 528.31 crore in June 2018.

Varun Beverages EPS has decreased to Rs. 13.95 in June 2019 from Rs. 15.84 in June 2018.

Varun Beverages shares closed at 638.90 on July 31, 2019 (NSE) and has given 16.77% returns over the last 6 months and 27.34% over the last 12 months.